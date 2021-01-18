In Memoriam: James Glica-Hernandez

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

James Stanley Chávez Glica-Hernandez (birthname Teódolo Conrado Arroyo Herrera) born on July 17, 1959, died due to complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 10, 2021 in Woodland, where he resided since 2012.

Glica-Hernandez was the owner of Sacramento Vocal Music and the principal music director at the Woodland Opera House. He also was vocal director at Natomas Charter School’s Performing and Fine Arts Academy where his students meant so much to him.

Glica-Hernandez was a nine-time nominated, and four-time Elly Award winner for musical direction. He has also been nominated four times for a Chesley Award. Additionally, he was a composer, arranger and performer.

Glica-Hernandez retired in 1991 following twelve years of state service. After being ordained in 1992, he was a minister and spiritual counselor. Additionally, Glica-Hernandez was a recording artist, published author, poet, exhibited painter, and, photographer. His greatest passion was as an amateur genealogist.

Glica-Hernandez was most recently the vice-chair of the Yolo County Local Mental Health Board, and the coordinator of the Connection Peer Support Group for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, in Yolo County. He was the former managing director of the Sacramento Opera Association, as well as previously serving on the Sacramento Area Executive Committees of the Leukemia Society of America and the National Mental Health Association.

“If I’ve done my job well here on Earth, the music, laughter, love and faithful unity we’ve created together certainly will continue long after I’m gone.” —James Glica-Hernandez

Glica-Hernandez was the former executive director of Hope Unlimited, a support group for parents of children with cancer. He was a past member of the Woodland Opera House Guild, American Cancer Society, Red Cross, World Health Organization, Pan-American Health Organization, and the National Communication Association.

Glica-Hernandez is survived by his loving husband, David W. Glica-Hernandez. He leaves his three children, Ana-Maria, James David, and Rita-Alina Glica. He also leaves his children-of-the-heart, niece, April Glica; John (Julia) Sheldon, Michael Whitney of Biggs, CA; Michael Eshleman of Honolulu, HI; Damian (Omar) Crichfield and Noel Navarro.

Missing their Dziadzia are his 11 precious grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth (Michael), Raymond Joseph, Christian Michael, Nathaniel and Justin Taylor; Emily Jean, Jacob Dean, Ashley Alina, Joshua David; Kayla Marie, and Michaela.

Glica-Hernandez’s greatest sadness is leaving his beautiful great-grandchildren, James Rodger, Christopher (Fisher), Aria Isabela; Kynzleigh, Madix, John, Aurora, and Tobias; grandnieces, Jade, Callie, Nadine, and grandnephews, Scott and Trenton.

He also leaves his precious sister, Lorraine Arroyo Jensen of Magalia, CA, and her beautiful family. Also missing him will be his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. He leaves a cadre of amazing people who were members of his family-of-choice and loving friends.

Glica-Hernandez, a native of San Jose, CA, and proudly reared in McCloud and Dunsmuir, CA, was preceded in death by his son, Michael James Ian Glica, his beloved father and mother, Florian Joseph and Teresa (Chavez) Glica, his younger brother, David Floyd Glica and his birth parents, Angel and Elizabeth (Herrera) Arroyo.