Crumbl Cookies Location Planned for Natomas

by

BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Crumbl Cookies is slated to open a location in Natomas.

The desert store will be located at 3661 North Freeway Boulevard, in Suite 110, at the Promenade at Sacramento Gateway shopping center.

Crumbl is a gourmet cookie delivery and takeout franchise chain established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. According to a recent press release, the chain now has 77 locations in 11 states with more in the works.

According to the Modesto Bee, the first Crumbl location in California opened last year, in June 2020 in Turlock.

The Natomas location looks to be among the first in Sacramento. Messages left for a company representative were not returned.

The Sacramento Business Journal has reported Crumbl stores are planned for shopping centers in Roseville and the Arden-Arcade area.

Inside Crumbl stores, staff members mix, bake, and prepare cookies fresh in an open kitchen.

Each week, four special cookies are featured such as Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Coconut Lime, Nutella Sea Salt, S’Mores, Orange Creamsicle, and others.

The Crumbl menu also includes standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies, milk and ice cream.

Cookie orders are packaged in the chain’s signature “pink box.”

The Natomas store will fill the 1,792 square-foot space which housed Jenny Craig, next to Ashley Furniture.

Crumbl will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday. They also deliver.