COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Continue to Climb

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Natomas climbed nearly 62% in the past week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, new infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 totaled 442, according to the data.

That’s up from 274 cases during the previous one-week reporting period and now the highest number of new cases during a single week since the county started reporting data by zip code.

Last week, 173 new cases were reported in zip code 95833. In zip code 95834, there were 147 new cases and in 95835, 122 new cases were logged. (see graph)

Zip codes may not be determined for all confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time of mapping and data is subject to change as more information is obtained during case investigations. Sacramento County does not report the number of hospitalizations or deaths by zip code.

Sacramento County remains in the most restrictive purple tier on the state watch list which limits indoor activities.

As of Dec. 7, the availability of ICU beds in the greater Sacramento region is reported as 20.3%. When a region first falls below 15% ICU bed availability, a state-mandated Regional Stay Home Order will go into effect there the next evening at 11:59 p.m.

The greater Sacramento region includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba counties.