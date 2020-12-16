Book Browsing Halted at Natomas Libraries

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Public Library has suspended all in-person browsing at all its branches, including those located in Natomas.

“At this time, we are complying with the recent stay at home orders for the next three weeks,” library spokesperson Lisa Martinez said via email. “We had to prioritize services due to our limited building capacity.”

According to the regional stay at home order, libraries are allowed to be open with modifications which includes limited indoor capacity.

“Computer appointments are the only service that require indoor access,” said Martinez. “We can provide patrons our materials curbside. Our responsive and friendly staff can help patrons browse virtually through personal shopper and reading recommendations services.”

Curbside service is available at the North Natomas Library and South Natomas Library Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Computer appointments are also available at both branches.

“This is temporary adjustment and we look forward to welcoming patrons back for browsing soon,” Martinez said.

Library patrons call (916) 264-2920 or (800) 209-4627 to make computer appointments.