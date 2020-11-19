You are here: Home / business / You Asked, We Got the Answer

You Asked, We Got the Answer

November 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Image of parking lot with restaurant in background and tables and chairs outdoors covered by a canopy.

524 Mexican Restaurant — seen here in mid July — was one of 28 Natomas-area businesses which received an Al Fresco grant from the city of Sacramento to create outdoor seating to comply with the state and county health orders restricting indoor dining. / Courtesy Photo

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Some Natomas-area restaurants are currently offering indoor dining or outdoor dining in tents. Is this allowed now that Sacramento County is in the purple tier?”

Sacramento County public information officer Janna Haynes responds:

Per the state’s tier system placement, Sacramento County is currently in purple, which does not allow for any indoor dining. Furthermore, the Sacramento County public health order allows for tents or canopies to be placed outdoors for dining, but with only one side enclosed to allow for maximum air flow.

Tent language from the order: “Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other shelter as long as no more than one side is closed.”

The current order effective Nov. 13 can be found at: https://www.saccounty.net/COVID-19/Documents/20201113_Sacramento_County_Health_Order.pdf

 

Post Views: 379
Filed Under: business, covid-19, you asked Tagged With: , ,
← Previous Post
Next Post →

Speak Your Mind