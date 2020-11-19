You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Some Natomas-area restaurants are currently offering indoor dining or outdoor dining in tents. Is this allowed now that Sacramento County is in the purple tier?”

Sacramento County public information officer Janna Haynes responds:

Per the state’s tier system placement, Sacramento County is currently in purple, which does not allow for any indoor dining. Furthermore, the Sacramento County public health order allows for tents or canopies to be placed outdoors for dining, but with only one side enclosed to allow for maximum air flow.

Tent language from the order: “Outdoor operations may be conducted under a tent, canopy, or other shelter as long as no more than one side is closed.”

The current order effective Nov. 13 can be found at: https://www.saccounty.net/COVID-19/Documents/20201113_Sacramento_County_Health_Order.pdf