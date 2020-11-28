Two People Killed in Arden Fair Mall Shooting

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Two people have died after a shooting yesterday at Arden Fair Mall.

“This was an isolated incident involving two groups,” wrote police Capt. Steve Oliveira in an email today. “It was not a random active shooter incident as first described by some media outlets.”

Sacramento Police Dept. patrol officers responded to a call of shots fired at Arden Fair Mall, on the 1600 block of Arden Way, at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, they found two victims who had been shot.

One victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the victim succumbed to these injuries and was pronounced deceased hours later, they said.

The second victim, a 19-year-old male, sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting and was pronounced deceased on scene by Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel, police said. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release his identity after next of kin have been notified.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over investigating the incident. The motive for the shooting is not known, police said, but detectives believe it is an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter.

According to police, detectives have a limited suspect description of an African American male in his 20’s.

The Sacramento Police Dept. asks that any witnesses with information regarding this incident contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

The mall closed early on Friday due to the shooting, but is reopened at 10 a.m. today.