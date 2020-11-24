Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Sacramento

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Seattle made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Sacramento International Airport.

According to scanner traffic, the 737-790 flight from Las Vegas to Seattle was diverted to Sacramento after smoke was reported in the cockpit.

The airplane landed shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 24.

All 93 people on board were evacuated safely while firefighters investigate the source of the smoke.

No injuries were reported in the incident.