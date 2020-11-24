Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Sacramento

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF
An Alaska Airlines flight bound for Seattle made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Sacramento International Airport.
According to scanner traffic, the 737-790 flight from Las Vegas to Seattle was diverted to Sacramento after smoke was reported in the cockpit.
The airplane landed shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 24.
All 93 people on board were evacuated safely while firefighters investigate the source of the smoke.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
