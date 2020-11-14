Overnight I-5 Closures Planned this Weekend

by

BY THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Interstate 5 will be closed overnight at the Metro Air Parkway interchange construction project on Saturday and Sunday.

Originally set to start Friday night, the Sacramento County Department of Transportation delayed the work one day due to rain in the area.

The closures will allow construction crews to perform work in conjunction with Caltrans over the northbound and southbound lanes. Vehicles will be detoured during the

closures.

On Saturday, Nov. 14 southbound I-5 will be closed from from 11 p.m. thru 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The detour will divert traffic off of southbound I-5 to Airport Boulevard and proceed onto Bayou Way, then left on Power Line Road, then right on West Elkhorn Boulevard to SR-99 south to I-5 south. Westbound Bayou Way between Power Line Road and Airport Boulevard will also close to facilitate the freeway detour.

On Sunday, Nov. 15 northbound I-5 will be closed from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The detour will divert traffic off northbound I-5 to the new Metro Air Parkway off ramp and back onto I-5 on the new Metro Air Parkway on ramp. There will be another closure at the southbound 99 connector to I-5 and traffic will detour to the Del Paso Road exit and then back onto northbound I-5.

When complete the I-5 Metro Air Parkway interchange will extend Metro Air Parkway south to and over Interstate 5. Completion of the $17.9 million project is expected in spring of 2020.