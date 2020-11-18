Natomas School Board Race Too Close to Call

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The latest vote count in the race for Natomas Unified School District school board could be hinting at an upset.

According to semi-final election results posted today, first-time school board candidate Ericka Harden now leads incumbent Scott Dosick by 175 votes in a down-to-the-wire race for the third open seat on the dais.

“I’m thankful and honored that the community has kept me in this race,” Harden said Tuesday afternoon. “God is in full control.”

At one point during the vote count, Dosick led Harden by 392 votes, but that gap narrowed to 49 votes as of the election update posted last Friday, Nov. 13.

Incumbent Micah Grant continues to hold a healthy lead for first with 13,786 votes ahead of second place finisher incumbent Dr. Susan Heredia who has 12,187 votes.

The latest election results posted today indicate at least 82.35% voter turnout for the 48,090 registered voters who reside within the Natomas Unified School District’s boundaries.

Each voter was allowed to vote for up to three school board candidates at the polls, however the latest election update shows 41,758 — or 35% — undervotes. This means voters chose only one or two candidates, or none at all.

The next Sacramento County election update is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, with less than 20,000 ballots left to count. Election results must be certified by Dec. 1.