Harden’s Lead Widens in Local School Board Race

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

First-time candidate Ericka Harden has widened her lead for a seat on the Natomas Unified School District school board.

Harden is now up 204 over incumbent Scott Dosick, according to a semi-final vote count update post on Friday. The two candidates are vying for a third open seat on the five-person dais.

At one point during the vote count, Dosick led Harden by 392 votes, but that gap narrowed and Harden later took the lead as of the election update posted last Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The next Sacramento County election update is scheduled for 4 p.m. on tomorrow, Nov. 24, with less than 10,000 conditional voter registration ballots left to count.