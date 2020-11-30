COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Continue to Surge

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Natomas continues to surge, according to data released today by Sacramento County Public Health officials.

Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, new infections among those who reside in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 totaled 274, according to the data. That’s the highest number of new cases during a single week since the county started reporting data by zip code.

According to a county spokesperson, there are no specific outbreaks associated with the case increase in Natomas. Numbers of new COVID-19 cases are up throughout the region, they said.

Last week, 110 new cases were reported in zip code 95833. In zip code 95835, there were 94 new cases and in 95834, 70 new cases were logged. (see graph)

Zip codes may not be determined for all confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time of mapping and data is subject to change as more information is obtained during case investigations. Sacramento County does not report the number of hospitalizations or deaths by zip code.

During their weekly update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly encouraged Californians who traveled or gathered during the Thanksgiving holiday to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Pointing to the rate at which positive COVID-19 cases are increasing, both Gov. Newsom and Ghaly hinted at possible restrictions on businesses and non-essential activities.

Sacramento County remains in the most restrictive purple tier on the state watch list which limits indoor activities. For example, both state and county health orders prohibit indoor dining, exercise facilities and church services.