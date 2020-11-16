Campaign Seeks to Help Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

by

BY LILLY WYAT, SACRAMENTO HISPANIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has launched the #JuntosSacramento campaign, or #TogetherSacramento, to support Hispanic and minority-owned businesses within the greater Sacramento area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is also meant to increase awareness about the role these businesses play in growing the region’s economy.

“Hispanic and minority owned businesses have been a historic pillar in the growth of Sacramento and our mission is to help the region recover from the impacts of COVID-19 by supporting the community through increased services and new, innovative programs,” said Cathy Rodriguez, Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

#JuntosSacramento services include: webinar series, 1:1 consulting, translation services, Emprende Sacramento and NxtLevel Academy programs, as well as a messaging platform that gives entrepreneurs access to live chat with business consultants.

“Sacramento City Council made it a priority to support our Hispanic small businesses by injecting CARES Act funding back in our communities,” Rodriguez added. “Through our partnership with (the Sacramento Inclusive Economic Development Collaborative) we will be able to help foster more business development and spur economic growth.”

For more information, visit http://sachcc.org/juntossacramento and follow at #juntossacramento on social media for the latest updates.