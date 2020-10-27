South Natomas Library Branch to Reopen Next Week

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The South Natomas Library will reopen to the pubic next week.

Sacramento Library officials have announced plans to reopen 14 locations with limited occupancy, including the branch located in South Natomas, on Thursday, Nov. 5. Three more locations will open the following week on Nov. 12.

Library goers may visit the library for browsing and computer use for up to one hour. The South Natomas branch location will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are working to reopen as many libraries as soon as possible in a safe, coordinated and phased effort,” library director and CEO Rivkah Sass said in a press release. “We hope to announce additional locations soon.”

All Sacramento Public Library branches closed on March 17 in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In June, curbside pickup and returns of library materials became available at the South Natomas Library and North Natomas Library.

Last month, computer appointments were made available Thursdays through Saturday at the South Natomas Library, in addition to curbside pickup and returns.

The date to reopen the North Natomas Library branch has not been announced, but curbside pickup and returns is available during hours of operation 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Computer appointments are not currently available at the library branch in North Natomas.

Library officials said safety measures have been implemented to reduce the chance of exposure to COVID-19 including:

All staff and patrons 2 years and older are required to wear a face covering at all times.

Signage and markers are posted to ensure physical distancing.

Limited occupancy and seating is available.

Visits are limited to one hour per person.

Hand-sanitizing stations are provided for use before entering the branch.

High-touch surfaces are disinfected regularly.

While at the South Natomas Library branch, patrons may browse books, use self-checkout to take materials home, as well as use the computers and printers.

“We cannot wait to welcome you back,” Sass added. “In the meantime, stop by the library to drop off your mail-in ballots or starting Oct. 31 you can vote in person at selection locations.”

Patrons call (916) 264-2920 to make computer appointments.