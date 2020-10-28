One Dead, Several Injured in I-5 Crash with Semi

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ STAFF

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One person was killed and several injured in a crash involving a big rig on I-5 near the Sacramento International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:20 p.m. the California Highway Patrol received a report of a traffic collision involving three vehicles on I-5 southbound, north of Airport Boulevard.

CHP, the Sacramento Sheriff Dept. and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Dept. responded to the scene to find that a big rig traveling in the No. 1 lane collided with stopped traffic. The big rig, which had been travelling at an unknown speed, collided with a maroon Chevrolet van, white Kia and white Ram pickup truck.

According to the CHP, multiple people were transported to a local area hospital with major injuries. It was at the hospital that the 40-year old driver of the white Kia succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff at about 5:06 p.m., the CHP said.

The driver of the big rig cooperated with the investigation and there is no suspicion of intoxication, according to the CHP. I-5 was blocked during the investigation and has since reopened to through traffic.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Greg Zumstein at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300 by cell phone at (916) 798-0975.