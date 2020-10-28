New COVID-19 Cases On the Rise in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas appeared to spike last week, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County Health Officials.

The increase in new infections comes after weekly new case counts in Natomas seemed to plateau for about six weeks, county data shows.

Between Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, there were 85 new positive COVID-19 cases among those who reside in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, according to the latest data.

That’s up about 46% from 58 new positive cases among Natomas residents during the previous reporting period.

“Thank you, Sacramento, for the sacrifices you’re making to fight #Covid,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted on Tuesday, Oct. 27. “Our caseload remains lower than in summer, but it has ticked up over the past few weeks. Let’s all continue doing our part by wearing masks and maintaining a safe physical distance, especially indoors.”

In the past week, 35 new cases were reported in zip code 95834. In zip code 95833, 31 new cases were reported and in 95835, 19 new cases were logged.

According to a county spokesperson, zip codes may not be determined for all confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time of mapping. The data is also subject to change as more information is obtained during case investigations.



