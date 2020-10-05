Cal Fit to Continue Outdoor Workouts in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

California Family Fitness will continue to operate its outdoor workout area while resuming limited indoor operations at its location in Natomas.

Limited indoor workouts are now permitted after Sacramento County moved to a less restrictive tier on the state’s COVID-19 watch list last week.

Indoor gyms and dance studios were closed as part of the statewide shelter in place order issued in March. The public health order updated last week now allows indoor exercise up to 10% of capacity, including employees.

Gyms and dance studios in Sacramento County were temporarily allowed to reopen indoor operations from June 12 to July 13. That’s when Gov. Newsom mandated fitness indoor fitness operations be closed again.

Outdoor fitness started being offered at California Family Fitness’ Natomas location less than a week later on July 17.

According to a spokesperson, the club moved a variety of equipment including cardio and free weights outdoors adjacent to the club’s pool. Some group fitness was also moved outdoors at the time.

A month later, on August 19, California Family Fitness opened an expanded outdoor workout facility under large-scale event tents at its location in Natomas. Club memberships, which had been “frozen” in mid July, were reactivated at about the same time, according to a spokesperson.

The California Family Fitness in Natomas was one of local chain’s 12 member clubs to offer outdoor workout areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor workout spaces were also created at the Arden, Elk Grove, Folsom, Greenhaven, Laguna, Midtown, Orangevale, Rocklin, Roseville, Sunrise and Watt clubs. (There are 19 locations in all.)

According to a spokesperson, member check-in numbers are currently at 25% of what they were pre-COVID and expected to increase now that Sacramento County has moved into the tier which allows the option to workout indoors.

Indoor capacity at the Natomas fitness facility is 130 people, including employees. The spokesperson said that the outdoor fitness option will continue to be available in Natomas because of the limited indoor capacity and also to accommodate member who feel more comfortable exercising outdoors due to COVID-19.