South Natomas Park Offers Escape from Pandemic

by

BY SHEILA ELLIS

FOR THE NATOMAS BUZZ

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, parks are becoming prime real estate.

Parkgoers visiting the South Natomas Community Park — some of them daily — are finding a newfound appreciation for what this neighborhood gem has to offer.

“It just makes sense to safely gather in the park since so many businesses have closing orders in place,” said one parkgoer who chose not to share their name.

The nearby Natomas Rose Garden has more than 500 rose bushes and is one of the park’s best kept secrets, according to one passerby.

“It’s nice to see life is still blooming in the rose garden,” said Susanna who walks her dog every day at the park.

Before the pandemic, the Sacramento Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment offered a variety of activities and classes at the South Natomas Community Center, located adjacent to the park.

Due to the pandemic, the decision was made to temporarily close the center. In light of that decision, yoga instructor Ofer Levy who used to teach classes at the community center decided to host classes outdoors.

On Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. a half dozen yogis of all levels from beginners to experienced celebrate wellness through variations of breathing, stretching and posing techniques instructed by Levy.

“Since partaking in the class, I feel more balanced and relaxed,” said Annette Emery, a long time South Natomas resident.

Newcomers are welcome.

“The class allows me to be mindful of and connect with nature’s movement and sounds,” added John Broussar.

Jackie Campos said she, her husband and two children are grateful for the South Natomas Community Park since the community pool is closed near her home.

“I enjoy walking the dog and meeting other dog walkers,” Campos said.

At least one parkgoer was taken by the metal sculptures located on the edge of the park and near the South Natomas Library and community center.

“I like art in the park,” said Gerald, who chose not to share his last name. “Taking time in the park to figure out how to process this monumental moment in my lifetime is calming and comforting. I am so thankful the park is nearby because there are so many communities that do not have access to open spaces in their neighborhood. I see the park in a whole new light.”

Oliver, who chose not to share his last name, enjoys walking daily in the park.

“I walk to lose weight, get some fresh air and take in the beauty,” he said. “People just want to get out to keep their sense of well-being in check.”

John, who chose not to share his last name, and his 4-year-old son frequent Fort Natomas, a a pirate-themed playground located adjacent to the South Natomas Library and Natomas Rose Garden.

“Even though the jungle gym is temporarily closed, my four-year-old son and I walk around the perimeter of the fort,” John explained. “That is when I started focusing more on the mosaic art. If it was not for the pandemic, the likelihood of walking around the perimeter was slim. It’s like we are on a scavenger hunt to find new treasures in the park.”

“The park has helped me to be more present in the moment which is an uplifting feeling considering the challenges the world is facing at this time,” he added.