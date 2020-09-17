New Positive COVID-19 Cases Down in Natomas

by

BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases during a one week reporting period in nearly three months, according to data released this week by Sacramento County Health officials.

New positive COVID-19 cases in Natomas have been trending downward overall since peaking on August 24 with 164 new cases in a one week reporting period.

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, there were 53 new positive coronavirus cases among those who reside within zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, according to the latest data.

That’s about a 40% drop in the number of new cases from the week prior when 90 new cases were reported?

In Natomas, 13 new cases were reported in zip code 95833 — more than 70% fewer cases than reported the previous week and the lowest number of new cases in that zip code since mid June.

In zip code 95834, 15 new cases were reported and in 95835, 25 new cases were reported

While positive COVID-19 cases have dropped overall for Sacramento County, according to a Sacramento County Health spokesperson, it remains on a state’s watchlist as one of 30 counties with a high rate of new coronavirus infections.



