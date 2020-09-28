New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Plateau

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new COVID-19 cases within Natomas appear to have plateaued in the past week, according to data released this morning by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, there were 48 new positive coronavirus cases among those who reside within zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835, according to the latest data. There were 48 new positive cases in Natomas during the previous reporting period.

In the past week, 16 new cases were reported in zip code 95833. In zip code 95834, 17 new cases were reported and in 95835, 15 new cases were reported.

According to a county spokesperson, zip codes may not be determined for all confirmed COVID-19 cases at the time of mapping. Data is also subject to change as more information is obtained during case investigations, the spokesperson added. Sacramento County remains on a state’s watchlist for have a high rate of new coronavirus infections.

State officials are expected to update county risk levels tomorrow, Sept. 29.