Kids Care Dental Expanding Location in Natomas

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics is expanding its practice in Natomas.

Construction is underway next door to the existing location at 4670 Natomas Boulevard, Suite 100, in the Park Place shopping Center.

The 3,008 square foot dental office will add 1,500 square feet with the expansion, taking over Suite 130 — space was previously occupied by an AT&T store.

Sources told The Natomas Buzz that the Natomas dental practice was eyeing a move to a larger location when AT&T did not renew its lease earlier this year. Messages requesting comment on the expansion were not returned by press time.

According to public records, demolition work on partition walls, flooring and ceiling of AT&T’s old space started in July and is now being remodeled for the dental practice.

Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics has 20 locations in Northern California. There are three additional offices in Sacramento as well as locations in Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Lodi and Roseville.

The Park Place shopping center is managed by Donahue Schriber.