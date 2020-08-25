Natomas Records New High for COVID-19 Cases

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Natomas recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases during a one week reporting period, according to data released Monday by Sacramento County health officials.

There were 164 new positive coronavirus cases among those who reside within zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 between August 17 and August 24, according to the data. That’s about a 10% increase in the number of new cases from the week prior.

In Natomas, 69 new cases were reported in zip code 95833. In zip code 95834, 54 new cases were reported and in 95835, 41 new cases were reported.

“What I can tell you is there are no clusters as such, just an increase in numbers that we’ve seen in certain areas,” Sacramento Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in an interview last week.

Kasirye said county contact tracers are hearing that people who have attended gatherings are the ones contracting COVID-19.

“One thing has remained consistent, the 18-49 age group is by far the one most impacted in terms of numbers of cases,” she said. “It makes sense because that age group is the most mobile.”

Most deaths countywide continue to be people 65 years and older, added Kasirye.

“But those are important members of our community,” she said. “We do need to realize there is a large percentage of the community that can be adversely impacted by this virus. It is incumbent on all of us to do what we can do to follow the guidance and help us to get through this.”

In Natomas, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic surpassed the 1,000 mark last week.

County data now shows that 1,284 Natomas residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since April 7, the first date zip code specific data was made available to the public. That’s roughly 1% of those who live in the 95833, 95834 and 95835 zip codes combined, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

The county’s zip code data dashboard currently does not reflect the number of tests administered to residents within Natomas, negative test results, and/or recoveries. The county has also denied a public records act request made by The Natomas Buzz for information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by zip code.

Countywide there have been 16,331 confirmed COVID-19 cases overall; 9,929 of which are within the Sacramento city limits which includes zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835. The countywide positivity rate was about 6% as of August 18 and Sacramento County remained on the state’s monitoring list as of August 24.

Last week, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a request by Kasirye for $45 million in aid meant to offset the financial impacts of the pandemic on local governments.

Some of that money, Kasirye said, will allow county health officials to partner with community based agencies to support those who test positive for COVID-19.

“The strategy we have is test, track, trace and support,” she said. “The support part is very new for us as far as being able to provide more wraparound services… We hope to make it easier for people to engage with us.”

To date, the county policy has been to educate area residents on the local health orders when violations have been observed. Kasirye said the county would be dependent on other local agencies to help with enforcement.

“I think people do need to realize whatever they’re doing does impact the entire community,” she said. “I know people are exhausted, but we need to realize we need to do what it will take to control this virus and our hope is next year will be a totally different year and we will be able to go back to all these activities that we enjoy.”

There are two free COVID-19 testing sites in Natomas — one at the the Natomas Unified School District and one at the Mexican Consulate.