Multi Vehicle Collision Ends in One Fatality, One Arrest

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A multi-vehicle collision on Elkhorn Boulevard late Monday resulted in one fatality and one arrest.

At about 11:45 p.m. on August 3, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a collision involving multiple vehicles in the area of Elkhorn Boulevard at East Levee Road.

CHP officers who responded to the scene learned that a gray Toyota Corolla being driven by Amardeep Singh, 29, had been traveling westbound on Elkhorn Boulevard approaching the intersection of East Levee Road behind a white Audi sedan which was traveling in the same direction.

The gray Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lane of Elkhorn Boulevard as it approached the intersection of East Levee Road and collided head-on with a white Dodge van that was heading eastbound on Elkhorn Boulevard, according to the CHP. The collision occurred just east of the intersection with East Levee Road.

After colliding with the Dodge van, the Toyota Corolla continued in a northwesterly direction sideswiping the Audi Sedan and a white Toyota Tundra that was directly behind the Dodge van on Elkhorn Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the driver of the white Dodge van, a 50-year-old male from Woodland, deceased at 12:03 a.m. The other drivers involved in the collision were treated for minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, Singh, of Antelope was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.

Following Singh’s arrest, he was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center where he was treated for injuries sustained during the accident and then booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for on charges of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death to another, felony DUI causing bodily injury or death to another with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Singh has been arraigned and his bail set at $1.07 million. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, August 6.

According to public records, Singh plead no contest to misdemeanor DUI charges in January 2018 and was serving a three-year probation term at the time of his arrest on August 3.

Any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can provide any additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at (916) 348-2300 by cell phone at (916)798-0975.