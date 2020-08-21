Men’s Wearhouse in Natomas has Closed

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Men’s Wearhouse store in Natomas has closed permanently.

Men’s Wearhouse is owned by Tailored Brands Inc. which announced last month it would close hundreds of stores and cut its corporate workforce.

The store in Natomas had not reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was not on the list of planned store closures released earlier in the month. It shuttered permanently on August 10.

A spokesperson for Tailored Brands said the company is not commenting on store closures. Tailored Brands filed for bankruptcy protection on August 2.

Inventory from the 6,000 square-foot store in Natomas has been shifted to the Men’s Wearhouse store located on Ethan Way, according to an employee.

Men’s Wearhouse was found in 1973 in Houston, Texas by George Zimmer. Tailored Brands, Inc. was created in January 2016, when Men’s Wearhouse transitioned to a holding company model, and operates Men’s Wearhouse, K&G Superstores, Moores Clothing for Men, and Jos A. Bank.