You are here: Home / business / Work on New Seafood Eatery Progresses

Work on New Seafood Eatery Progresses

July 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Image of large building with a crab and signage that reads "Mr. Crab Seafood & Grill."

The sign for the new seafood restaurant was added to the building last month. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Image of large brass crab on wall where restaurant guests will likely check in.

The entry of Mr. Crab Seafood Grill & Bar. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

Work continues on a new seafood restaurant slated the Natomas Marketplace shopping center.

Mr. Crab Seafood Grill & Bar will be located at 3581 Truxel Rd in suite B-1E, a few doors down from the Regal Natomas Theater.

A building permit was issued in February 2020 for demolition work on the 5,203 square foot space, including ceiling and floor finishes, removal and capping of plumbing fixtures, non-bearing wall assemblies with doors.

Work started last month, in June, on the interior remodel of the site for the restaurant. The decor in the spacious dining room features bold ocean themes.

According to documents posted at the work site, the full-service restaurant will be operated by Master Crab Inc. owned by Wen Gui Zheng of Sacramento. Records filed with the California Secretary of State office show that Zhen is also the owner operator of Good Friends restaurant on Gateway Oaks Drive, also in Natomas.

You may also be interested in:
New Seafood Eatery Coming to Natomas

Image of entrance which features large crab. The rest of the dining room is visible in the background including other ocean theme wall decor.

The spacious dining room depicts a bold ocean theme. / Photo NatomasBuzz.com

 

Image of wall featuring a large decorative lobster and octopus.

The spacious dining room depicts a bold ocean theme. / Photos NatomasBuzz.com

Post Views: 1,417
Filed Under: business, eateries

Speak Your Mind