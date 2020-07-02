Work on New Seafood Eatery Progresses

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Work continues on a new seafood restaurant slated the Natomas Marketplace shopping center.

Mr. Crab Seafood Grill & Bar will be located at 3581 Truxel Rd in suite B-1E, a few doors down from the Regal Natomas Theater.

A building permit was issued in February 2020 for demolition work on the 5,203 square foot space, including ceiling and floor finishes, removal and capping of plumbing fixtures, non-bearing wall assemblies with doors.

Work started last month, in June, on the interior remodel of the site for the restaurant. The decor in the spacious dining room features bold ocean themes.

According to documents posted at the work site, the full-service restaurant will be operated by Master Crab Inc. owned by Wen Gui Zheng of Sacramento. Records filed with the California Secretary of State office show that Zhen is also the owner operator of Good Friends restaurant on Gateway Oaks Drive, also in Natomas.

