One Dead in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Northgate Blvd.

Updated July 14, 2020

Sacramento Police want the community’s help in locating the vehicle connected to a deadly hit-and-run accident that killed a man Sunday afternoon in South Natomas.

At about 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 Sacramento patrol officers responded to emergency calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision near the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino Avenue. Sacramento Fire Dept. personnel were also dispatched to the accident.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man down in the roadway who had sustained major injuries; he was declared deceased.

The vehicle involved in the collision had fled the scene. On Tuesday, July 14 the Sacramento Police Dept.’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit released two photos of a suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark colored 2006-2013 Chevy Impala with damage to the driver’s side windshield, hood, and front end. Detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating this vehicle.

Due to the fatality, the Major Collisions Investigations Unit and crime scene investigators responded to take over investigation of the incident. Detectives and CSI personnel processed the scene for evidence and conducted a neighborhood canvass for witnesses.

The circumstances that led up to this collision are still under investigation. The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this hit and run collision to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.