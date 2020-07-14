Natomas Unified Set to Delay Start of School

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Unified school board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. today, July 14 to decide whether to delay starting the school year by two weeks.

Currently, the first student day at the district’s traditional campus and dependent charter school Leroy Greene Academy is set for Thursday, August 13.

Natomas Unified superintendent Chris Evan is asking that the board approve a draft calendar which would delay the first student day of the 2020-21 school year by two weeks. If approved, the first day of school for students would be Thursday, August. 27.

According to the agenda for tonight’s meeting, delaying the start of school is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and would allow the Natomas Unified district extra time to hire more staff and implement additional safety measures meant to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of the virus.

Natomas Unified announced its plans to delay the start of school via email to students’ families and on social media on Monday, July 13, but the change must be approved by the school board.

The Natomas school district has yet to negotiate new start dates with the labor union which represents teachers. Negotiations with the Natomas Teachers Association are set to resume tomorrow, July 15.

In an online survey, the school district is asking families to select their top two choices for learning format when classes resume. Options on the survey include:

• In-person classes five days a week;

• Hybrid classes where students attend classes in person part of the week and meet online the other days;

• Distance learning where students do all learning online directed by a teacher; and

• Independent Study where families are provided curriculum materials and assigned a teacher to provide limited online support.

Families have until Friday, July 17 to complete the survey; students whose families cannot be reached will be placed in the option that has vacancies/space, according to the school district message.

The three independent charter schools located within Natomas Unified each have governing boards separate from the school district. At press time, all three expected to resume classes as planned — NP3 schools on August 3 and Natomas Charter and Westlake Charter schools on August 12.

The Natomas Buzz seeks reader input that will be used to help guide coverage of education in Natomas. Chime in here, or use the form below.