Natomas Garden & Arts Club Keeps Blooming

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Natomas Garden & Arts Club has bloomed where it’s been planted.

Due to COVID-19 and the statewide stay-at-home order, the club’s monthly in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. But that’s not kept the group out of the garden.

Club members have held work days at Niños Garden, one of the city-run community gardens located in Natomas, for the past two months.

And next week, the club is set to host an online talk with Natomas Garden & Arts Club member and Master Gardener Tom Hawkins about worm composting. The talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 and will be held via Zoom.

The talk by Hawkins will cover the basics of turning kitchen scraps into natural fertilizer which can be used for houseplants or an outdoor garden.

“Bloom where you are planted.” -Bishop of Geneva, Saint Francis de Sales

The Natomas Garden & Arts Club was formed in July 2019 to promote artistic and gardening talents in the Natomas community. The group typically holds monthly meetings in person and other activities related to the arts and gardening.

The club received a grant in 2019 to create a pollinator garden at the Garden Valley Elementary School. Members collaborated with school administrators, faculty and students to transform an area of the campus into a garden with plants and flowers meant to attract butterflies and other pollinators.

The group has also hosted make and take events and participated in Chalk It Up Sacramento.

The club and its members have advocated for the Natomas Garden and Arts Center slated for the old Fire Station No. 15 on the corner of Truxel Road and Newborough Drive. The city approved funding to renovate the building to house an art gallery, classrooms and gathering spaces. The project has been temporarily paused due to budgetary concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Natomas Garden & Arts Club, visit the club’s website at https://natomasgac.org/ or check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Natomasgardenandartsclub/.