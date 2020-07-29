Colorado Construction Firm to Open Office in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

A Colorado-based construction firm has signed a 48-month lease on an office building in Natomas.

Flatiron Construction Corp. will occupy 12,983 square feet of the building located at 2890 Gateway Oaks Drive. A subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, a German construction company, Flatiron has offices in 13 locations across the U.S. and Canada and is opening an office in Sacramento to partner with Caltrans on an upcoming highway improvement project.

“We are excited that one of our properties is contributing to the growth and development of the Sacramento market by bringing in new tenants that will invest back into the local community,” GPR Ventures co-founder and Managing Principal Phillip Rolla said in a press release.

GPR Ventures acquired the Gateway Oaks Drive property in October 2019. Renovations on the lobby, café and other common areas are slated to begin in the coming weeks. With the new lease, the 60,000 square foot office building will be at at 77% occupancy, according to the press release.

The Gateway Oaks property currently houses the Rex and Margaret Fortune School of Education headquarters. Other tenants include Cardno, Inc. and the Judicial Council of California.