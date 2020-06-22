You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Are they ever going to open? I need to use the library computer.” -Molly Gebru

Sacramento Library Director & CEO Rivkah K. Sass responds:

Both South Natomas and North Natomas libraries are open Tuesday-Saturday for curbside pickup. The hours are 12-6 and library users can make an appointment for a 30-minute pick-up time. The FAQ for this service can be found here.

In addition to curbside, we will soon launch personal shopping service so that people will be able to talk to a librarian for reading recommendations and pick up a bag of items. For example someone might have a 7-year old and a 15-year old and request some items. The librarian will gather together books (and DVDs) to be picked up at their branch.

I know that people really want to USE the library. The next step is reopening for computer use. We are piloting this at two libraries later this week. Once we have the kinks worked out, it will expand. The library supervisors are submitting social distancing plans for review and we expect this to begin within the next few weeks. Stay tuned!

Finally, I want to make sure that the community knows our Summer Reading Program is going! Readers have already read more than 25,000 books and we want to keep them reading. The link shows how to sign on.

