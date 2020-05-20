More Painted Rocks Brighten Natomas Trails

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

What started as a fun activity for Emily Ramos’ daycare program, has grown into a group of rock painting enthusiasts.

“I like to take the daycare kids to different parks,” explained Ramos. “When we went to a Woodland park we found our first ‘Yolo Rock Club’ painted rock. The kids were so excited to find them, I thought let’s start one for Natomas.”

Rock clubs are based on a simple concept: members paint and hide rocks meant to be found. On the back of the rocks they include information on how to find their group on Facebook, which they can join and post photos of their finds.

The best paint to use on rocks is acrylic paint.

Ramos created the “Natomas Rocks Club” group on Facebook on Dec. 1, 2017.

“The kids started painting and we started to hide them all over Natomas at parks, restaurants, businesses,” she said. “People would find them and ask to join. I have met so many nice people!”

Ever since shelter-in-place, more people in Natomas are painting, hiding and finding rocks around the community.

“Since we have been on lockdown I have added 35 new members,” said Ramos. “I was very excited to hit the 200 mark.”

As of today, there are 215 members in the Facebook group.

Katie Spencer has been a member of the Natomas Rocks Club from the beginning and credits Ramos for introducing her to rock painting. She’s also part of other groups, either from finding their rocks or through travel.

“It is very relaxing and something everyone in the family can do together,” Spencer said. “We started while on a camping trip one time as something to keep the kids occupied.”

Terri Meyer is a newer member of the group and said she’s seen more painted rocks in Natomas since the coronavirus pandemic.

“For me, I find it relaxing to paint the rocks and can’t wait when I go out for a walk to see if someone has found them,” Meyer said. “Just knowing that I’ve spread a little joy makes my heart happy.”

Ramos said she usually hides rocks that she paints in Natomas, but added that her family has hidden their painted rocks on vacations to Maui and Mexico and on trips to see family in Florida and Michigan.

“I have only heard back from local people,” Ramos said. “I do not think people in other areas understand what to do. But it has been fun!”

All are welcome to join the group no matter their artistic abilities, Spencer explained.

“Natomas Rocks is really about spreading kindness and putting a smile on people’s faces,” she said. “It’s about having fun and doing something positive.”

Meyer said she loves that all ages can participate in the Natomas Rocks Club.

“It’s fun to paint. It’s fun to hide them. It’s fun to find them and hide them again,” she said.

Natomas Rocks Club on Facebook