Natomas COVID-19 Cases Show Slow Increase

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas has shown a slow increase over the past two weeks.

According to data released by Sacramento County health officials today, the number of confirmed cases within zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 now totals 71. That’s compared to 52 cases for the same zip codes reported two weeks ago on April 13.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reflects about .06% of the population of those who have been tested who reside within all three zip codes combined. This figure is based on the estimated 110,000 people who reside within Natomas, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website.

The cases break down in Natomas is as follows:

Zip 95833 32 cases

Zip 95834 14 cases

Zip 95835 25 cases

The number of confirmed cases in zip code 95834 has remained unchanged for the past 12 days and in 95833 unchanged for five days, according to Sacramento County data. There has been an increase of confirmed cases in 95835 since April 7, the first date numbers of cases by zip codes was made available by the county.

Sacramento County health officials have coordinated services to area homeless in Natomas, including encampments near Northgate Boulevard and Railroad Drive, adjacent to the Northern Bike Trail, and at Garden Highway and I-5, by the bike trail. This support has included washing stations, toilets, meal delivery and medical screening by UC Davis medical students.

Also in Natomas, conversion of the former Sleep Train Arena into a temporary alternate care facility was completed. But, according to a spokesperson from the governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the surge hospital had yet to receive any patients as of Friday, April 24.

Sacramento Police Lieutenant Eric Forbeck last week reminded Sacramentans that the facility is not taking walk-up patients in a post on the social media website Nextdoor.

“Patients who are admitted to the Sleep Train Arena will be coming from other local area hospitals and nursing homes,” he wrote. “The administrators are asking the general public please do not walk up looking for services. They will be turned away.”

Countywide there have been ​1,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 584 of which are within the Sacramento city limits which includes zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835. Zip codes of residence may not be determined for all cases at the time of mapping, according to the county.

Sacramento County health officials report there have been 41 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 22 of which are within the city. Those who have died were all age 65 and older, had underlying conditions, or had other risk factors, according to the county.

According to the data, most confirmed cases in Sacramento County — nearly 44% — are among those ages 18-49 years old. About 30% are ages 65+ and close to 25% are 50-64 years old. Just over 1% of confirmed COVID-19 cases are ages 0-17.

You may also be interested in:

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Up 45% in Natomas

Sacramento County COVID-19 (2019 Novel Coronavirus) website

Break Down by Zip Codes