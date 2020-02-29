New Seafood Eatery Coming to Natomas

by

A new seafood restaurant is in the works for Natomas.

Construction is now under way on Mr. Crab Seafood Grill & Bar in the Natomas Marketplace shopping center. The restaurant will be located at 3581 Truxel Rd in suite B-1E, a few doors down from the Regal Natomas Theater.

A building permit was issued Feb. 7, 2020 for demolition work on the 5,203 square foot space, including ceiling and floor finishes, removal and capping of plumbing fixtures, non-bearing wall assemblies with doors.

According to documents posted at the work site, the full-service restaurant will be operated by Master Crab Inc. owned by Wen Gui Zheng of Sacramento. Records filed with the California Secretary of State office show that Zhen is also the owner operator of Good Friends restaurant on Gateway Oaks Drive, also in Natomas.

Donahue Schriber representative did not know the target opening date for the eatery.