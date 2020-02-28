Natomas Bites: Cheesesteaks

by

BY NANCY KONG-VASQUEZ

Cheesesteaks is a delicious addition to the Natomas food scene.

The family-owned eatery serves up cheesesteaks on soft toasted rolls, catering to the business lunch crowd and moviegoers.

Cheesesteaks opened in September 2019 and is located in the Natomas Marketplace off Truxel Road, adjacent to the movie theater.

Our family of six tried several items on their menu including a supreme cheesesteak with thinly sliced beef, grilled onions, peppers, mushroom and with white American cheese, a similar chicken supreme cheesesteak, chili cheesesteak and cheesesteak with hot links.

A cheesesteak is a sandwich made from thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak and melted cheese in a long hoagie roll which has roots in the U.S. city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The portions were as generous as they were packed with great flavor. We also tried their thin crispy fries, chili fries and waffle fries which were all very tasty and fried to perfection.

Cheesesteaks also offers turkey, vegetarian and low-carb options.

The interior of the restaurant is simple and clean. Service was also very friendly and very quick; only delayed by customers like me who didn’t quite know what I wanted to order.

I don’t know why we hadn’t tried Cheesesteaks sooner, but know that we’ll be returning again soon!

Cheesesteaks is located at 3571 Truxel Road in Unit B1 of the Natomas Marketplace shopping center. It is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.