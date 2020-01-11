Four-Car Pileup Delays Traffic Through Natomas

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
A multiple car collision on eastbound Interstate 80 at Interstate 5 Friday afternoon resulted in only minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four vehicles were involved in the pileup which occurred at about 4:19 p.m. on Jan. 10 and ended with one car on top of a second one.
“Luckily it looked worse than it was,” a CHP spokesperson said.
Traffic alert. Avoid Eastbound 80 at I5 for a multiple vehicle collision. Seek alternative routes.@CHPNSac @CaltransDist3 @drivesafe @SacFirePIO pic.twitter.com/26wWRwDgXB
— CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) January 11, 2020
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.