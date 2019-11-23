On Stage in Natomas: Tortoise and the Hare

by

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Heron School staged two public productions of “Tortoise and the Hare” this week in Natomas.

The school’s Parent Teacher Student Association hosted the Missoula Children’s Theatre this week on the K-8 campus.

Missoula Children’s Theatre is the nation’s largest touring children’s theater. A tour team arrives with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play — except the cast.

The team holds an open audition and casts 50-60 local students to perform in the production. The show is then rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances are presented at the end of the week.

All Missoula Children’s Theatre shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairy tales with a twist on the classic stories. Also included in the residency theater program are three enrichment workshops presented by the tour actors and director.

On Monday, Nov. 18 about 80 Heron students from all grade levels auditioned for “Tortoise and the Hare.” The 50 students who were cast in parts immediately began rehearsing for four hours every day after school.

Performances were held Friday, Nov. 22 after their final rehearsal and on Saturday, Nov. 23.