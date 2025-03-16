Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning March 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

Arena boulevard, between Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)

Del Paso Road, between SR5 and E Commerce Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for conduit repair)

E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and Hampton Bays Way (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for roadway pavement repair)

Eventide Avenue at Vantage Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Grendel Way, between Rockhampton Drive and Senida Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)

Holden Court, South of Merrivale Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts)

Lawler Street, between Macon Drive and Kalamer Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts)

Jumilla Way, between Moscatel Avenue and Jabbour Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility trench cuts)

N Park Drive at Natomas Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete ramp construction)

New Hampshire Way at Banfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)

Northgate Boulevard at Cleveland Avenue (periodic sidewalk and trraffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)

Northgate Boulevard, between peralta and Haggin Avenues (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk repair)

Northgate Boulevard at Columbus Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Norwood Avenue, between El Camino Avenue and Norwood Bypass (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility trench cuts)

Rockybend Drive at Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement base repair)

Silver Eagle Road at Northgate Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Tamworth Way, between Teralba Way and Tanfield Court (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)

Truxel Road, between Arena Boulevard and Arco Arena East Entry Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)

Truxel Road, between San Juan Road and Pebblewood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)

Yellow Leaf Avenue at Littlestone Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

W Elkhorn Boulevard at E Commerce Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

W Elkhorn Boulevard at Sageview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.