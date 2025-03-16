You are here: Home / streets / Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

March 16, 2025 by Leave a Comment

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning March 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:

  • Arena boulevard, between Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
  • Del Paso Road, between SR5 and E Commerce Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for conduit repair)
  • E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and Hampton Bays Way (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
  • Eventide Avenue at Vantage Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Grendel Way, between Rockhampton Drive and Senida Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
  • Holden Court, South of Merrivale Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts)
  • Lawler Street, between Macon Drive and Kalamer Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts)
  • Jumilla Way, between Moscatel Avenue and Jabbour Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility trench cuts)
  • N Park Drive at Natomas Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete ramp construction)
  • New Hampshire Way at Banfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
  • Northgate Boulevard at Cleveland Avenue (periodic sidewalk and trraffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
  • Northgate Boulevard, between peralta and Haggin Avenues (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk repair)
  • Northgate Boulevard at Columbus Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Norwood Avenue, between El Camino Avenue and Norwood Bypass (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility trench cuts)
  • Rockybend Drive at Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement base repair)
  • Silver Eagle Road at Northgate Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • Tamworth Way, between Teralba Way and Tanfield Court (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
  • Truxel Road, between Arena Boulevard and Arco Arena East Entry Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
  • Truxel Road, between San Juan Road and Pebblewood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
  • Yellow Leaf Avenue at Littlestone Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • W Elkhorn Boulevard at E Commerce Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
  • W Elkhorn Boulevard at Sageview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)

Information about additional roadwork impacting Natomas-area motorists can be found on our Roads page.

Post Views: 238
Filed Under: streets Tagged With: , ,
← Previous Post
Next Post →

Speak Your Mind