Natomas Short-Term Street & Sidewalk Closures

STAFF REPORT
THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz
The following short-term street and/or sidewalk closures in Natomas are planned beginning March 8, according to the Sacramento Public Works Department:
- Arena boulevard, between Truxel Road and Gateway Park Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
- Del Paso Road, between SR5 and E Commerce Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for conduit repair)
- E Commerce Way, between N Park Drive and Hampton Bays Way (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for roadway pavement repair)
- Eventide Avenue at Vantage Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Grendel Way, between Rockhampton Drive and Senida Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement work)
- Holden Court, South of Merrivale Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts)
- Lawler Street, between Macon Drive and Kalamer Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility cuts)
- Jumilla Way, between Moscatel Avenue and Jabbour Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility trench cuts)
- N Park Drive at Natomas Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete ramp construction)
- New Hampshire Way at Banfield Drive (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
- Northgate Boulevard at Cleveland Avenue (periodic sidewalk and trraffic lane closures for concrete curb ramp construction)
- Northgate Boulevard, between peralta and Haggin Avenues (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk repair)
- Northgate Boulevard at Columbus Avenue (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Norwood Avenue, between El Camino Avenue and Norwood Bypass (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for utility trench cuts)
- Rockybend Drive at Truxel Road (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for roadway pavement base repair)
- Silver Eagle Road at Northgate Boulevard (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- Tamworth Way, between Teralba Way and Tanfield Court (periodic sidewalk and travel lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
- Truxel Road, between Arena Boulevard and Arco Arena East Entry Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
- Truxel Road, between San Juan Road and Pebblewood Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for concrete sidewalk and curb & gutter repair)
- Yellow Leaf Avenue at Littlestone Street (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- W Elkhorn Boulevard at E Commerce Way (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
- W Elkhorn Boulevard at Sageview Drive (periodic sidewalk and traffic lane closures for traffic signs and markings maintenance)
