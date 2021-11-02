Police Bust Indoor Marijuana Grow in Natomas

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

One person was arrested yesterday in connection with an illegal indoor marijuana grow in the Westlake neighborhood of Natomas.

At about 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, the Sacramento Police Department’s marijuana compliance team served a search warrant at a home on the 3600 block of Rydners Way, according to spokesperson Officer Karl Chan.

Upon serving the warrant, law enforcement located 60 marijuana plants, 13 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of cocaine, 1 pound of heroin and a gun.

A 19-year-old adult male was arrested on felony charges relating to narcotics and weapons, said Chan.

In the city of Sacramento, it is illegal to grow more than six marijuana plants indoors and illegal to grow any marijuana plants outdoors, police said.