New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Drop Slightly

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

New COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in all three Natomas zip codes last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 114 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s a decrease of nearly 16% from 135 cases logged the previous reporting period:

95833 reported 43 new cases, down 18% from 53 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 28 new cases, a 10% decrease from 31 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 43 new cases, down 15% from the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 14. 3 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard. Data reported by the county is not in real time and can be delayed by several days.

County data released today also shows that 671 new cases and five virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Nov. 4, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus numbered 171 people with 46 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

This Friday, Nov. 12 the Natomas Unified School District is hosting a vaccination clinic at Natomas High School for children ages 5-11 from 3-6 p.m. The clinic will be indoors and will feature service dogs, bubble machines, a movie, stickers, suckers and otter pops.