Natomas COVID-19 Cases Update

New COVID-19 cases dropped slightly in all but one of the three Natomas zip codes last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 135 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s a decrease of 5% overall 142 cases logged the previous reporting period:*

95833 reported 53 new cases, down 5% from 56 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 31 new cases, a 23% decrease from 40 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 51 new cases, up 11% from the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 15.7 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard.

County data released today also shows that 775 new cases and seven virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of Oct. 28, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus numbered 185 people with 45 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

According to Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye, most of the individuals currently hospitalized are adults between the ages of 40 and 60 years old.

“Many of them do have underlying medical conditions (and) many are not vaccinated,” Kasirye said during a press briefing held late last week.

The highly contagious Delta variant continues to account for the most variant cases in Sacramento County as sequenced by state health officials, according to the dashboard. The state only sequences a percentage of positive COVID-19 cases for variants, for example when there is an outbreak, a patient has been hospitalized, or when an individual was fully vaccinated against the virus.

*Variant, breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.