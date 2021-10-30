You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Do you know when Airfield Park is opening?” —Christy Richmond Michaelson

The first phase of the 9.4-acre neighborhood park opened to the public earlier this week on Oct. 27.

The first phase included developing 4.4 acres with a children’s themed aeronautical playground, a group picnic area with two shade structures and concrete picnic tables with seating for 6o people, serving table and grill, two outdoor ping pong tables and two cornhole games. The park also features landscaped areas with shade trees, turf, park benches, bike racks and a drinking fountain. Amenities are connected by concrete walkways.

City officials report the park will close temporarily in December to for the installation of two shade canopies over the play equipment.

Work on the second phase of the park is anticipated to begin during summer 2022. Improvements on the remaining five acres will include a multi-purpose sports court, two horseshoe courts, benches and landscaping.

Airfield Park is located at 2491 Natomas Crossing Drive.