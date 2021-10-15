Two-alarm Vegetation Fire Burns about 50 Acres

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento firefighters remain on the scene tonight to ensure a fire in the Lower American River Parkway is fully extinguished.

At about 4:15 p.m. today, the Sacramento Fire Department was dispatched to a vegetation fire on the 500 block of Garden Highway, east of Discovery Park.

Fire crews on the scene reported limited access due to dense vegetation, dry fuels and multiple spot fires, according to scanner traffic.

Air support and a dozer from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department were requested to assist with the two-alarm blaze which burned an estimated 50 acres, according to a tweet by the Sacramento Fire Department.

One structure was threatened by the fire, but remains intact due to efforts by fire crews, the Sacramento Fire Department tweeted.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No injuries were reported.