COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Show Steady Decline

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases among Natomas residents show a steady decline, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between Oct. 12 and Oct. 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 111 for those who have been tested for the virus.

That’s a drop of 30% from 154 cases logged the previous reporting period and the lowest number in a single reporting period since mid July 2021:*

95833 reported 40 new cases, down 15% from 47 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 38 new cases, down 42% from 65 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 33 new cases, a decrease of 21% from the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 14.2 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard.

County data released today also shows that 746 new cases and four virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of October 17, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus were up with 179 people were hospitalized and 44 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

The highly contagious Delta variant continues to account for the most variant cases in Sacramento County as sequenced by state health officials, according to the dashboard. The state only sequences a percentage of positive COVID-19 cases for variants, for example when there is an outbreak, a patient has been hospitalized, or when an individual was fully vaccinated against the virus.

*Variant, breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.