STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Sacramento Police are investigating a fight which left one man dead Thursday night in Natomas.

At about 10:03 p.m. on Sept. 23 patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Mendel Way on a report of a physical altercation between several subjects.

According to a press release, when officers arrived in the area, they located an adult male who had sustained life-threatening injuries from the altercation. Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived to the scene and attempted to render aid to the victim. Despite their efforts the victim died from his injuries.

Based on preliminary information, detectives believe a disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide, according to the press release. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation and will be conducting a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence.

The investigation is in the early stages and information is limited, according to the press release. No suspect information to provide at this tihas beeme.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that any witnesses with information regarding this investigation contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.