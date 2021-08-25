You Asked, We Got the Answer

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

“Is Bastiao Farms closed for the season? It appears nothing is planted … no corn or pumpkins.” —Wendy Mibach

The Goblin Gardens Pumpkin Patch in Natomas did not open for the first time in 15 years in 2020 season due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Natomas Buzz reached out to owners Dennis and Sandy Bastiao who report they “will be open” and “are growing pumpkins right now!”

The Bastiaos said to watch for a sign posted near their entrance at 3845 El Centro Road, adding they expect to be open for the 2021 season by the end of September.