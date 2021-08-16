Rental Project in Natomas being Redesigned as for Sale Development

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomabuzz

A single family rental community proposed for Natomas is being redesigned as a for sale residential project.

Sacramento city councilmember Jeff Harris announced the decision by SKK Developments to change the project at 920 San Juan Road during a Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association meeting last week.

SKK representatives confirmed this shift was the direct result of a previous meeting Harris facilitated between the developer and community members held in early June.

“We heard loud and clear from the community that they were more in favor of a for sale ownership product in the community,” SKK director of operations Marisa Kolokotronis told The Natomas Buzz.

Following that meeting, Kolokotronis said the SKK team “huddled internally” to see whether the site plan could be modified.

“We are part of this community and a lot of people who participated in the meeting are people I have known for years,” said SKK founder and president Sotiris Kolokotronis. “It is important to incorporate the comments of the community. Sometimes they bring a lot of value to the project and we think this is one of these cases.”

The SKK original planning permit application sought approval for 82 single-family, market rate rental homes in a gated community which was to be professionally managed by FPI Management.

Marisa Kolokotronis said some of the project amenities — such as the clubhouse and pool — will likely be removed. She said revised plans would be submitted to the city for approval in the coming weeks with construction starting as soon as the second quarter of 2022.

SKK is a Sacramento-based development firm which has focused on multifamily urban apartments in the city core for more than 20 years. This will be the first project in Natomas for SKK.

“I am very pleased to hear what was going to be rental homes is going to be for purchase homes,” area resident Marbella Sala said at the Gardenland Northgate Neighborhood Association meeting. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for our community to maybe be able to purchase some of those homes.”