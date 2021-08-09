New RareTea Boba Shop Opens in Natomas

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

Hundreds of people lined up over the weekend for the grand opening of a new RareTea location in Natomas.

The boba tea shop will share its Gateway Plaza space with a new Satori Sushi & Teriyaki Grill location, expected to launch next month, said husband-and-wife owners Teresa Le and Bob Chu.

The horizontal RareTea and Satori Sushi operations are located in the renovated 2,890 square-foot space where Sushi King operated for several years. (The longtime Vietnamese and Japanese restaurant closed during the pandemic in 2020 and never reopened.)

“When the opportunity came up to come out to Natomas, we jumped at that opportunity to offer high quality, fresh food and drinks to the Natomas community,” Le said.

The couple’s RareTea operation is the third to open in the greater Sacramento area. The tea chain best known for its “tea-presso” machine was established in 2016 in Berkeley, Calif. and now has more than 20 locations across the state.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Natomas community again,” Le said.

The couple, Le said, lived in Natomas for more than 15 years and only recently relocated to Elk Grove to be closer to their highly-rated Satori Sushi restaurant in Elk Grove.

“We’re excited to be expanding to Natomas,” Le told The Natomas Buzz.

Satori Sushi and RareTea is located at 2550 W El Camino Avenue in Suite 13. RareTea is currently open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.