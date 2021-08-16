New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Level Out

by

STAFF REPORT

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas leveled out last week just as students headed back to school, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between August 9 and August 16, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 275 among those who have been tested for the virus — up only 4% from 264 cases logged the previous reporting period:*

95833 reported 108 new cases, up 2% from 106 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 97 new cases, up 22% from 79 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 70 new cases, a decrease of 11% from the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 28.6 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard. A week ago it was 23.9 per 100,000 people tested.

County data released today also shows that 1,450 new cases and three virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of August 12, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus were up with 360 people were hospitalized and 82 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for the most variant cases in Sacramento County as sequenced by state health officials, according to the dashboard. The state only sequences a percentage of positive COVID-19 cases for variants, for example when there is an outbreak, a patient has been hospitalized, or when an individual was fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to state numbers updated on August 11 vaccinations are up in Natomas. In zip code 95833, 57% of those 12 years old or older have been fully vaccinated. In zip code 95834, 75% of those who are eligible by age have been fully vaccinated and in zip code 95835, 70% have been fully vaccinated.

*Variant, breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.