New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Inch Up

The number of new COVID-19 cases among Natomas residents inched up last week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between August 16 and August 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 327 for those who have been tested for the virus — up 19% from 275 cases logged the previous reporting period and the highest number in a single reporting period since mid January 2021:*

95833 reported 133 new cases, up 23% from 108 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 104 7 new cases, up 7% from 97 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 logged 90 new cases, an increase of 29% from the previous week.

Sacramento County’s case rate today is 32.8 per 100,000 people tested, according to the coronavirus data dashboard. A week ago it was 28.6 per 100,000 people tested.

County data released today also shows that 1,697 new cases and 10 virus-related deaths were reported over the weekend. As of August 17, the dashboard shows hospitalizations related to the virus were up with 428 people were hospitalized and 101 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

The highly contagious Delta variant continues to account for the most variant cases in Sacramento County as sequenced by state health officials, according to the dashboard. The state only sequences a percentage of positive COVID-19 cases for variants, for example when there is an outbreak, a patient has been hospitalized, or when an individual was fully vaccinated against the virus.

*Variant, breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.