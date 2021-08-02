New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Natomas and countywide continues to climb, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials.

Between July 26 and August 2, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 243, up 22% from 199cases logged the previous reporting period:*

95833 reported 89 new cases, up 37% from 65 cases the previous week;

95834 saw 77 new cases, up 22% from 63 cases the previous reporting period; and

95835 also logged 77 new cases, up 8% from the previous week.

The county’s case rate today is 25.7 per 100,000 people tested — up from 3.9 per 100,000 people tested just last month, according to the county’s coronavirus data dashboard.

County data shows that 1,394 new cases and three deaths were reported over the weekend. As of July 29, the data indicated 200 people were hospitalized with 43 of those patients reported to be in intensive care.

Sacramento County last week issued a health order which requires masking indoors regardless of a person’s vaccination status due to the rapid day-to-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.

*Natomas is estimated to have a population of 110,000, according to data on the U.S. Census Bureau website. Breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated, hospitalizations and death data is not made available by zip code.