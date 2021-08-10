City Council to Vote on Homeless Plan

by

BY BRANDY TUZON BOYD

THE NATOMAS BUZZ | @natomasbuzz

The Sacramento City Council is set to discuss and vote whether to approve the city’s first Homeless Master Siting Plan during a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg last week released the 75-page document saying that once approved, all sites in the plan can move forward and be implemented by city staff.

“We can no longer approve one site at a time,” Steinberg said during a press conference.

In January 2021, the mayor called on the eight sitting city councilmembers to commit to a master siting plan.

The 20 priority sites identified in the plan up for approval today could provide housing options for more than 3,600 people in a year.

The locations laid out in the plan include a combination of housing solutions such as safe ground camp sites, tiny homes and shelters. Most of the sites are publicly-owned properties.

Here’s a look at Natomas sites identified in the plan:

District 1 – Although no priority sites are listed in North Natomas, Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby confirmed one of two hotel conversions in final negotiations is located within her council district. The 110-unit unidentified residential hotel has bedrooms, kitchens and will be used to provide shelter and wraparound services for women with children and families, Ashby said. Ashby’s plans to shelter women, children and families in scatter site housing and LBGTQ youth through host families, are also noted. Ashby represents North Natomas on the city council. (Watch Ashby’s presentation from May 18, 2021)

“The council has shown great leadership, all of my colleagues, in going out to their community, holding meetings, identifying sites and bringing forward those sites so that we could compile them citywide, put them in a single report, a single plan, a single resolution, and take one vote,” Steinberg said. “Once that vote is taken, all of the sites in the plan are deemed approved.”

To watch the meeting live go to city of Sacramento’s website here.